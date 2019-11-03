New Jersey woman reported missing after going to see a medium with family members

Authorities and family members in New Jersey are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Wednesday

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said on Facebook that 25-year-old Stephanie Parze was last seen around 10 p.m. on Wednesday at her home in Freehold Township, located about 50 miles south of New York City.

Family members told News 12 New Jersey the 25-year-old had gone to see a medium with some other family earlier Wednesday night before returning to her parents' home, which is about 10 minutes away.

Her mother, Sharlene Parze, told News 12 the 25-year-old's phone and car were found at Parze's house.

"She would never go out of the house without her phone," her mother told News 12 New Jersey. "Everything is just not her. You know, and I had just left her. And she was supposed to text me when she got home and she never did, but we know that she made it home because her car was in the driveway."

Family members said that they knew something was wrong when the 25-year-old didn't show up to work the next day.

Stephanie's father, Ed Parze, told WCBS-TV it's not like his daughter, the oldest of four children, to just go without contacting anyone.

"Your mind is racing and you don’t know where she is,” he told WCBS.

Stephanie Parze is described as 4-feet, 11-inches tall weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes. The 25-year-old was last seen on Wednesday wearing jeans, a burgundy v-neck shirt and a burgundy sweater.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with information who has had contact with Parze to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.