Human remains found in Utah canyon may be those of woman who vanished during run

A set of human remains discovered in Utah canyon on Sunday may be those of a woman who was last seen going for a run over a year ago, according to officials.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release a man contacted authorities around 8:30 p.m. to report he discovered the remains while climbing in American Fork Canyon near the Swinging Bridge picnic site, located about 30 miles south of Salt Lake City.

"The man said he hikes regularly in that area but had never before hiked in this particular ravine," police said.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND AT HOME OF DENNIS DAY, ORIGINAL MOUSEKETEER MISSING FOR MONTHS

Sgt. Spencer Cannon told FOX13 the area was "very difficult to get up" on the north side of the canyon, about 850 feet from the floor, and was not a place where people commonly go hiking.

"For whatever reason, this gentleman decided he wanted to go up this ravine," Cannon said

Investigators discovered several personal items located with the remains that are consistent with descriptions of property known to be owned by 24-year-old Jerika Binks, according to police.

Binks was last seen on Feb. 18, 2018 when she told her roommate that she was going for a run. Trail cameras picked her up as Binks ran down the Timpanogos Cave Trail, but that was the only sign of her, according to FOX13.

ARKANSAS STUDENT DISCOVERS HUMAN REMAINS ON HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUS, MAY HAVE BEEN THERE FOR YEARS

An extensive search of the canyon afterward by Utah County Search and Rescue turned up nothing until the discovery Sunday.

Cannon told FOX13 that Binks was a fit runner and hiker, and loved being outdoors.

"Based on what we know of her likes and her interests, it’s not a surprise," Cannon said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said while there was evidence of injury, there is "no evidence at this stage of the investigation" to suggest foul play was involved.

The remains were recovered by the sheriff's office on Monday, and have been taken to the medical examiner's office to identify them and determine a cause of death.