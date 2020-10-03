Missing US Consulate employee found dead in Tijuana field

The body of a missing U.S. Consulate employee has been found in a field by police south of the Mexican border town of Tijuana, according to a report.

Edgar Flores Santos was an agricultural, crops and animal expert with the American Consulate in Tijuana, Fox 5 San Diego reported. His body was found Thursday, a day after he was reported missing.

Details are scarce, but investigators reported Friday that his body showed signs of trauma and “suspicious injuries,” the station reported.

“We have to wait til the medical examiner’s report comes back,” said Baja California Attorney General Juan Rodqiguez Hernandez. “It will determine how he died and what weapon might have been used.”

Assistant Baja California Attorney General Hiram Sanchez said two individuals who have been arrested on drug distribution charges are being questioned to see if they had anything to do with the crime, the station reported.

Santos was a Mexican national working for the consulate.

Local media in Tijuana reported that the victim was driving a vehicle with diplomatic plates when he disappeared.

“The community of the U.S. Consulate of the United States in Tijuana deeply laments reports of the death of one of our local employees, a member of the Agricultural Department involved in the sanitary inspections of plants and animals with the office in Tijuana,” the U.S. Consulate said in a statement. “We are awaiting official confirmation, and we’ll continue working with local authorities investigating the case, out of respect for the family we will have no further comment.”