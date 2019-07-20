Missing Minnesota toddler found cruising on toy tractor at county fair

A Minnesota family received a big scare on Thursday when they realized their two-and-a-half-year-old son was nowhere to be found, only to find out the young explorer left home on his toy tractor, ending up at a local fair two blocks away.

The fearless youngster, Kenneth Allen, traveled at a blistering one mile per hour on his toy John Deere, attracted by the sounds and lights of the Chisago County Fair in Rush City.

Scared for Kenneth's life and unsure of his whereabouts, mother Lynn told Fox 9 she called 911 and Chisago County Sergeant Jason Foster was assigned to the case.

"Me and my partner converged on the area and sure enough there he was on his little John Deere battery-powered tractor," Foster told the news outlet.

The call happened to be their first of the night, according to a Facebook post by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office. They added that the child was easy to spot due to his bright red hair.

The post added that Kenneth "was reunited with Dad who promptly suspended his son's license by removing the battery from it."

"I was glad to see him, but the first thing I did was pop the hood, pulled his battery and said you're grounded," father Kristopher Allen told Fox 9.

Despite the discipline, Allen understands kids will be kids and says he's not mad at his little Magellan. Kenneth's driving privileges were suspended for just a week.

"I don't think I have to worry about him speeding on the city streets for a week here," said Foster.

When young Kenneth does get his tractor back, his father plans to enforce one very clear rule: "Next time, stay in the yard."