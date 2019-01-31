Missing Tennessee teen found; adoptive father arrested, charged with rape: officials

A missing Tennessee teen was found on Thursday, and her adoptive father was arrested and charged in connection to her disappearance, officials said.

The 14-year-old was discovered in Wisconsin, after she was reporting missing earlier this month, Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones told reporters at a news conference.

Her adoptive father, Randall Pruitt, was taken into custody on Thursday, and charged with rape. The sheriff said it was unclear if Pruitt has a criminal history.

The teenager is believed to have been "fleeing from a bad home situation," according to authorities. She was last seen at her home in Madisonville on Jan. 13. Two days later, the teen's cellphone pinged 139 miles away in Corbin, Kentucky.

Jones said information on the pings or why the teen was in Wisconsin was not immediately clear.

He said the family was new to the Monroe County area, after relocating from Georgia, and noted he doesn't believe the teen — who is "safe" and in custody and was found in "good health" — is from Wisconsin.

Pruitt is reportedly scheduled to appear in court Feb. 5.