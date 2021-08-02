Missing Pennsylvania woman may have crashed car, been ejected through sunroof: police

Pennsylvania police on Sunday found a body matching the description of a woman who went missing last month.

Cassandra "Casey" Johnston, 26, from Bucks County went missing on July 10 after visiting Philadelphia with a group of friends. Her disappearance puzzled police for weeks, but the discovery of human remains believed to belong to Johnston prompted police to speculate that an accident may have caused her death.

She was last seen driving away from Philadelphia, heading out onto I-95 at around 5:30 a.m. that morning.

Police on Saturday discovered in Northeast Philadelphia a silver 2016 Ford Focus, which officers believe belonged to Johnston, Law & Crime reported. A private investigator hired by Johnston’s family was in an aircraft when he spotted the vehicle.

The human remains were around a half-mile away from the car. The police believe that Johnston crashed her car, then was ejected through the sunroof of the vehicle.

"It appears she didn’t negotiate the curve properly," Lower Southampton Township Chief of Police Ted Krimmel reportedly said. "She went down to the culvert went airborne up and over the guardrail and she crashed into a tree about 30 feet into the air."

He further speculated that heavy rains caused flooding, which would have helped carry Johnston’s body farther from the vehicle.

Police found the body in Byberry Creek, Philadelphia 10 News reported.

The body has yet to be identified, but police have notified Johnston’s family.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.