Missing Pennsylvania dog found in Texas

A microchip implant has helped a dog from Pennsylvania named Roxy get home after the missing animal was found 1,500 miles away in Houston.

Animal shelter officials say the German shepherd registered to Dan Loefflad of Allentown, Pa., was returned Sunday afternoon. The pet was flown from Houston to Newark Liberty International Airport via United Airlines.

An animal control officer on Friday picked up the dog wandering on a southwest Houston street.

Officials noticed the pooch had a microchip, which led to Loefflad. He told animal shelter authorities who contacted him that a relative took his dog without permission and apparently drove Roxy to Houston.

Shelter authorities say a pet store helped coordinate Loefflad's arrangements to fly the dog home at his expense.