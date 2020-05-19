Missing Ohio teen's car, cell phone found after disappearance

Ohio police were searching for a young woman who hasn’t been seen since leaving home Sunday to go to a tanning salon that was allowed to reopen after the easing of statewide coronavirus lockdown measures.

“She yelled, ‘I’m going to go tan. I’ll be right back.’ and I was like, ‘Okay, be careful,’ 18-year-old Madison Bell’s mother told Fox 19 Cincinnati. “She left and I haven’t heard from her since."

The tanning salon was in Greenfield, and Madison never kept her appointment.

Melissa Bell looked for her daughter and found her car a short distance from the tanning salon in a church parking lot.

Madison Bell's keys were in the ignition and her cell phone was in the car.

LOUISIANA MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR MISSING PERSON-TURNED-MURDER VICTIM ENDS IN GUNFIRE, LEAVING 13 WOUNDED

“Whoever has her, bring her home to her family," the mother told the station. "This is not right. You don’t take her and not bring her home. She needs to be back home where she’s safe.”

The Highland County Sheriff’s office said they are looking for a white car with possible California tags, according to the station.

SEARCH FOR MISSING COLORADO WOMAN TURNS UP 'PERSONAL ITEM' BELONGING TO HER

Bell goes to school and was in her senior year, her mother said.

The station said the parking lot where her car was found was being considered a crime scene.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Tanning salons were shuttered under Ohio’s coronavirus lockdown order but allowed to reopen on May 15, along with other businesses.