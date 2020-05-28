Body of missing Ohio boy, 5, recovered from campground lake

The body of a missing 5-year-old boy has been recovered from a lake after he went missing from an Ohio campground Monday, authorities said.

Cameron Walters was reported missing around 5 p.m. at the Mineral Springs Lake Resort in Peebles, a town located about 70 miles east of Cincinnati, FOX19 reported. His grandparents had a camper at the 350-acre campground.

Searchers found the body of Walters, who did not know how to swim, in the water around 6 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

“We have recovered the 5-year-old missing in the water near the boat dock area,” Adams County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Estep told reporters at the scene, describing it as “very very emotional.”

It was unclear whether he wandered off on his own, according to authorities. They said foul play is not suspected in the boy’s death.

Walters was last seen playing with his sister at the campground, longtime resident Mark Breetly told the station.

“He was riding around on his tricycle,” Breetly said. “Him and his sister were playing together. Nothing like this has ever happened before.”

The search Walters included more than 100 volunteers, a K-9 team, and sonar equipment, WCPO-TV reported.