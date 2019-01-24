Missing North Carolina boy, 3, found alive, authorities say

Casey Lynn Hathaway, the 3-year-old boy in North Carolina who disappeared earlier this week, was found alive on Thursday, authorities said.

Hathaway, who was missing for two days, was located by professional search and rescue teams, FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said in a news release obtained by The Associated Press.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news on Facebook, saying the boy was "talking," "in good health" and being looked at by doctors at Carolina East Medical Center.

The boy was last spotted playing in the backyard of his grandmother’s home in Ernul, however he never came inside. His grandmother said she searched for 45 minutes before calling police, officials previously said.

A search for the boy via volunteers and multiple law enforcement agencies then began.

Earlier Thursday, the FBI’s Charlotte office tweeted that the agency was “supporting our partners with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office” to find Hathaway.

