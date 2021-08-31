Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Body of missing New York City woman believed found in river near Vermont vacation home

Erika Seyfried, 36, was staying at vacation home in Westminster with husband and dog

New York Post
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

A Brooklyn woman went missing while vacationing in Vermont over the weekend — and police believe they recovered her body from a nearby river on Monday.

Erika Seyfried, 36, had been staying with her husband at a vacation home in Westminster and was last seen Sunday at about 11 a.m. before she left to walk their 7-month-old golden retriever, according to Vermont State Police.

When Seyfried didn’t return home, she was reported to police as missing later Sunday night, authorities said.

Erika Seyfried, 36, was last seen going for a walk with her 7-month-old golden retriever Sunday while vacationing in Westminster, Vermont.

State police divers on Monday found the body of a woman they believe to be Seyfried near the vacation home in the Saxtons River.

Police believe her death is accidental.

The dog remains missing, the Brattleboro Reformer reported, citing a state police spokesman.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death and to confirm her identity, police said.

Seyfried, according to her LinkedIn page, is a vice president at Penguin Random House.

