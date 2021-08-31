Body of missing New York City woman believed found in river near Vermont vacation home

A Brooklyn woman went missing while vacationing in Vermont over the weekend — and police believe they recovered her body from a nearby river on Monday.

Erika Seyfried, 36, had been staying with her husband at a vacation home in Westminster and was last seen Sunday at about 11 a.m. before she left to walk their 7-month-old golden retriever, according to Vermont State Police.

When Seyfried didn’t return home, she was reported to police as missing later Sunday night, authorities said.

State police divers on Monday found the body of a woman they believe to be Seyfried near the vacation home in the Saxtons River.

Police believe her death is accidental.

The dog remains missing, the Brattleboro Reformer reported, citing a state police spokesman.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death and to confirm her identity, police said.

Seyfried, according to her LinkedIn page, is a vice president at Penguin Random House.

