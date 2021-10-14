Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Missing Nevada woman who disappeared last year ID’d from skeletal remains found near mountain trail

Remains found near Black Mountain in the city of Henderson

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Nevada woman who went missing nearly a year ago has been identified from skeletal remains found near a mountain hiking trail where she was last seen alive, investigators said Wednesday.

Jawaher Hejji, 26, was positively identified from the skeletal remains, which were discovered on Sept. 6 near Black Mountain, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMP) said in a news release.

LAUREN CHO: CALIFORNIA AUTHORITIES FIND HUMAN REMAINS IN AREA MISSING NJ WOMAN WAS LAST SEEN

Hejji's mother told FOX5 Las Vegas that a climber found her daughter's skull before the rest of the remains were located on the mountain.

Investigators positively identified skeletal remains found near a mountain last month as 26-year-old Jawaher Hejji, who went missing in December 2020.

Investigators positively identified skeletal remains found near a mountain last month as 26-year-old Jawaher Hejji, who went missing in December 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Hejji was reported missing on Dec. 25 after her family did not hear from her for three days. 

The Henderson Police Department quickly located Hejji’s vehicle parked at Shaded Canyon Drive south of Horizon Ridge Parkway.

LVMP investigators would go on to find surveillance footage from Dec. 23 that showed Hejji walking alone on the Amargosa Trail near the front base of Black Mountain. The footage marked the last time Hejji was seen alive.

Investigators last year found surveillance footage from Dec. 23 that showed Hejji walking alone on the Armargosa Trail near the front base of Black Mountain.

Investigators last year found surveillance footage from Dec. 23 that showed Hejji walking alone on the Armargosa Trail near the front base of Black Mountain. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Investigators, family and friends searched the area for Hejji over the subsequent months but found no sign of the 26-year-old.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To me, it doesn’t seem right that she was found where we were looking," Hejji’s sister, Rowda Haggy, told KLAS-TV. "I feel like somebody did something and brought her back, but it’s like so many different scenarios. We don’t know what happened."

Police said the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Further details about the investigation were not immediately available.

Your Money