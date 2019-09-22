Missing Marine, Lance Cpl. Job Wallace from Camp Pendleton, found safe in Texas: report

A U.S. Marine from Camp Pendleton in California, who was reported missing last week, was found safe in Texas on Saturday night, according to a report.

Lance Cpl. Job Wallace, 20, was taken into custody by Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and law enforcement at a Navarro County rest stop near Dallas, according to the NCIS Marine Corps West field office, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

NCIS did not say what Wallace was doing there or why he was taken into custody.

The Marine was last seen Monday at a friend’s house in Surprise, Ariz., and was supposed to head back to Camp Pendleton in San Diego after three days of leave.

A Border Patrol camera caught Wallace’s truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 southeast of El Paso, Texas, on Sept. 17 and there were reports people had seen him near Dallas on Friday.

“We offer our sincere gratitude to the local police departments in Texas and Arizona, as well as our federal partners, for their aid in bringing this to a safe resolution,” Kurt Thomas, special agent in charge of the NCIS Marine Corps West field office, said in a statement, The Union-Tribune reported.