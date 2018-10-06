Missing Maine teacher found dead near home

A missing Maine teacher has been found dead near her home, officials said.

Kristin Westra, 47, of North Yarmouth, was reported missing Monday.

An autopsy was conducted and found that the manner of her death was determined to be suicide, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

“My heart was crushed today,” husband, Jay Westra, said on Facebook Friday after the body’s discovery, the New York Post reported.

Children playing in the woods Friday morning found the body, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Westra believes his wife slipped out of the house overnight Sunday.

He said in an interview with NBC News that she told him earlier Sunday that she was experiencing anxiety after several sleepless nights, the paper reported.

Westra taught at Chebeague Island School, according to reports.

Her children were 9 and 16.