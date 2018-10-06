Missing Maine teacher believed to have been found dead near home

A missing Maine teacher appears to have been found dead near her home, according to reports.

Kristin Westra, 47, of North Yarmouth, was reported missing Monday.

“My heart was crushed today,” husband, Jay Westra, said on Facebook post after the body’s discovery, the New York Post reported.

Children playing in the woods Friday morning found the body, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for positive identification, the paper reported.

MAINE COPS CONTINUE SEARCH AROUND MISSING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER'S HOUSE, AS POSSIBLE SIGHTING RULED OUT

Westra believes his wife slipped out of the house overnight Sunday.

He said in an interview with NBC News that she told him earlier Sunday that she was experience anxiety after several sleepless nights, the Press Herald reported.

Westra taught at Chebeague Island School, according to reports.

Their children were 9 and 16.