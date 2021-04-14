Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Body of missing LSU freshman Kori Gauthier recovered from Mississippi River

Kori Gauthier, 19, was last seen on April 6

By Paul Best | Fox News
Authorities have recovered the body of LSU freshman Kori Gauthier, who went missing last week, from the Mississippi River, officials confirmed Wednesday. 

"Our entire community is heartbroken by the loss of this amazing young woman," Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. "I send my most heartfelt condolences to Kori’s family and loved ones. Please keep them in your prayers during this time."

The remains of 19-year-old Kori Gauthier, a freshman at LSU, were recovered from the Mississippi River on Tuesday. 

The remains of 19-year-old Kori Gauthier, a freshman at LSU, were recovered from the Mississippi River on Tuesday.  (LSU Police Department)

Gauthier, 19, was last seen on April 6 and her car was found abandoned on a bridge with her wallet and phone still inside last week. Authorities said they do not suspect foul play. 

An exhaustive search lasted for several days before Gauthier's body was discovered Tuesday.

"This is a difficult conclusion for all of us, but we hope this will bring closure for the Gauthier family," LSU Chief of Police Bart Thompson said Wednesday.

"Based on cell phone tracking, video footage and a timeline of the events related to this case – combined with other evidence we shared with Kori’s parents that we are not at liberty to disclose publicly out of respect for their privacy –  we have concluded that there was no criminal activity or foul play involved," he added.

The freshman was an education major at LSU. 

"Our LSU community is devastated to learn of the loss of Kori Gauthier," Interim LSU President Tom Galligan said Wednesday. "Our thoughts are with her parents, her family, and all who knew her during this very difficult time. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends."

