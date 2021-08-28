Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Missing Indiana teen found safe 4 months after disappearance, 2 women arrested in connection: report

Aaliyah Ramirez was found in Florida after her grandmother allegedly brought her there

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
An Indiana teen reported missing since April has been found safe in Florida, and police arrested two women in relation to her disappearance. 

Indiana State police on Friday finally canceled a Silver Alert for 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramiraz, who had last been seen in Syracuse, Indiana on April 27. 

Aaliyah Ramirez, 14, was found this week in Florida after going missing for four months. 

Aaliyah Ramirez, 14, was found this week in Florida after going missing for four months.  (Indiana State Police)

Palm Beach County Police arrested two women, whom they say are related to Ramirez: Allissa Sands, 25, and Elizabeth Sands, 47, who is Aaliyah’s grandmother, WPTA 21 reported. 

No charges have been filed against the women, though, police have said. 

Ramirez had last been seen on a doorbell camera video that captured her leaving home in April to walk to her bus stop, but she reportedly never arrived. Many believed that she had run away, but an official with the Syracuse Police Department told WANE that Ramirez was not a runaway and was believed to be in danger. 

State Police believed she might have been headed to Florida, which is where she was located, WOWO reported. 

Her father, Anthony, told Dateline NBC in May he believed someone had abducted his daughter. The events leading up to police locating Ramirez have not been revealed, but it was known that she had family in the state.

Police indicated that additional information would be available later on Saturday.  

