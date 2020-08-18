Missing 15-year-old Indiana girl in 'extreme danger', believed to be with 2 men

Authorities in Indiana said a 15-year-old is in "extreme danger" after she was last seen early Monday.

Shaelie Lynn Stephens, of Greensburg, about 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis, may be with two white men in their late teens or early 20s, the Decatur County Sheriff's Department said. They may be traveling in a late model white Chevrolet Cavalier.

The department issued a statewide alert Monday in an effort to find her. Authorities did not say if Stephens was forcefully taken or elaborate on why she could be in danger. The teen also may be in need of medical attention, they said.

Stephens was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday. The sheriff's department was not able to speak with Fox News about the case.

