Missing hiker’s body found at Zion National Park, reports say

Zion National Park Rangers on Thursday morning discovered the body of a 35-year-old hiker who had gone missing earlier this week, reports said.

Pradeep Beryl Solomon, of northern Utah, was reported missing Wednesday after he failed to return from a planned hike at Angels Landing a day earlier, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported.

Investigators on Thursday evening confirmed the body was Solomon's, the station reported, citing a news release from the park. His injuries were consistent with a long fall.

While the park hadn’t received any recent reports of a man falling, rainfall earlier in the week likely made the trail slick, the Salt Lake Tribune reported, citing the release. The trail can ascend some 1,500 feet above the southern Utah park's red-rock cliffs.

Last year, a 13-year-old girl fell to her death while hiking with her family on the Angels Landing trail. There have been eight fatalities from falling on Angels Landing since the park opened in 1919, according to Zion’s website.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the Solomon family and friends,” park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement. “We are all deeply saddened by this outcome.”