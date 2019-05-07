Search resumes for missing Houston girl, 4, who reportedly was previously removed from home by CPS

Desperate searchers combed the landscape Tuesday in a wooded area of a Northeast Houston neighborhood where a man told investigators his 4-year-old stepdaughter was abducted last Friday by three men in a pickup truck, police said.

The man was beaten unconscious but, eventually, he and his 2-year-old son were allowed to go free. No one knows exactly where Maleah Davis is.

Volunteers from Texas Equusearch searched the woods and grass near U.S. 59 and Greens Road for any evidence that could point to Davis' location. The 4-year-old recently underwent brain surgery and requires frequent medical care.

"We want to start checking every single dumpster just in case," Texas EquuSearch's Tim Miller told KTRK-TV. "We believe in miracles. Let's hope we get one."

The Houston Police Department said authorities issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning for Davis after Darion Vence reported his stepdaughter missing on Saturday night, telling investigators that three men abducted him and the two children Friday evening. He told police that after one of the men hit him, he was in and out of consciousness for almost 24 hours before reporting her missing.

"I realize there's a lot of blanks in that story, but we're hoping the public can fill in the blanks," Sgt. Mark Holbrook said at a news conference later Sunday.

Police said the 4-year-old girl has undergone brain surgeries that "needed a lot of care" and was sick this week.

Child Protective Services officials told KTRK-TV that Maleah was returned to her home in February -- about six months after she was removed last August from her home, when the agency investigated allegations of physical abuse related to a head injury she sustained. Brittany Bowens, Davis' mother, told the television station the injury was determined to have been caused by a fall, and that she is currently terrified for her daughter.

Bowens spoke out on Monday to reporters, making a plea that she just wants to "find my baby."

“Maleah is a sweet girl. She loves to dance. She’s always happy," she said Monday. "She’s very helpful…she has a beautiful spirit.”

Holbrook said the vehicle Vence was driving, a 2011 Nissan Altima, is also missing. He said a traffic camera showed it driving through an intersection in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said they were not considering Vence a suspect and don't believe he's a person of interest in Maleah's disappearance. Officials released a photo of him on Twitter that showed an injury to his forehead.

“The (step) father is the last person that we know was with the child, so of course we’ve looked at him, and that’s why we’re out here checking his story, because he said he was out here on Greens Road, and he lives down in the Sugar Land area, and he was at the hospital in Sugar Land,” Det. Ken Fregia of the Houston Police Homicide Division told FOX26.

Maleah is described by police as having black hair and brown eyes, according to FOX26. She is approximately 3-feet tall and weighs 30-40 pounds, and was last seen wearing a light blue Under Armor jacket, blue jeans and a gray Under Armor tennis shoes with pink and white details.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw Darion or Maleah between 9 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday to contact HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.