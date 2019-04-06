Missing Florida woman’s blood found on sock, boots belonging to her accused killer: documents

DNA analysis found a missing Florida woman’s blood on a sock and boots belonging to her accused killer, according to reports citing newly released documents.

Kimberly Kessler, 49, faces an upcoming murder trial in the high-profile case of 34-year-old Joleen Cummings who disappeared nearly a year ago and whose body has not been recovered.

The sock and boots were retrieved from a storage unit rented by Kessler, WJXX-TV reported Friday, citing the release of hundreds of pages of law enforcement notes written as part of the murder probe. A judge ordered the release.

The notes say the boots look similar to boots Kessler was seen wearing in video from a gas station on the day Cummings disappeared.

“(Florida Department of Law Enforcement) analyzed the boots and found Cummings' DNA on the bloodstain on the boots,” police wrote in the documents, the station reported.

The investigators also wrote that “a sock was also seized from the storage unit. FDLE analyzed the sock and found Cummings' DNA on the blood stain.”

Kessler’s DNA was also found on the sock, police said in the notes.

The documents also show Kessler used 25 different names and lived in 35 cities, Fox 30 Jacksonville reported.

Cummings was reported missing when she didn’t show up to pick up her three children on Mother’s Day.

She worked at a hair salon in Fernandina Beach that also employed Kessler.