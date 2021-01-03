Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Missing Florida man found dead in park, search for girlfriend continues: deputies

The couple disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances,’ investigators said

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Florida man who went missing with his girlfriend under suspicious circumstances last week was found dead Saturday as deputies continue searching for the woman, investigators said.

Trodarius Rainey, 26, was found dead in a wooded area at Lake Jesup Park, about eight miles from where his car was found abandoned on Thursday, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rainey was last seen in his car on Wednesday night with his girlfriend, 35-year-old Tiffany Nicole Church, who is still missing and considered to be in danger, the agency said.

Trodarius Rainey and Tiffany Nicole Church went missing under suspicious circumstances Wednesday night. Rainey's body was found Saturday and Church is considered to be in danger, investigators said.

Trodarius Rainey and Tiffany Nicole Church went missing under suspicious circumstances Wednesday night. Rainey's body was found Saturday and Church is considered to be in danger, investigators said. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities found Rainey’s vehicle, a 2021 black Toyota Camry, in Sanford early Friday morning. The sheriff’s office said evidence found inside the vehicle made the couple’s disappearance suspicious.

Rainey’s death is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators have asked anyone with information on the case to contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS.

