Dog missing for 12 years reunited with owner after being found 1,130 miles away

If dogs could talk, Dutchess would have quite the story to tell.

The 14-year-old toy fox terrier was reunited with her Florida-based owner on Friday after disappearing 12 years ago. The pup was found more than 1,000 miles away from home in Pittsburgh.

Humane Animal Rescue says it found Dutchess under a shed on Monday. She was hungry, shivering and needed a nail trim.

The rescue center used Dutchess' microchip to locate her owner, Katheryn Strang, who drove roughly 1,130 miles from Boca Raton to Pittsburgh to reunite with her long-lost pet.

The Humane Animal Rescue posted a video of their reunion.

Strang was in disbelief when she heard the news that Dutchess had been found, she said.

Dutchess escaped one day in 2007 when Strang's son opened the door to leave for school. At the time, Strang and her family lived in Orlando on a busy street; she assumed Dutchess was either hit by a car or picked up by someone.

Strang said she checked local animal shelters every day after her beloved dog went missing. She also continued to pay the annual microchip fee and update her contact information any time the family moved.

“They are like your babies. You don’t give up hope,” Strang said at a press conference after reuniting with Dutchess, murmuring to her dog: "Where have you been?"

