Family of missing woman uses TikTok to plead for help

The family of a missing Reno woman who vanished last month during a trip to a national forest in Northern California is taking to social media to plead for help in locating her.

Courtney Bryan, a 32-year-old resident of Reno, Nev., was reported missing by her family after she never returned from a trip to Hunt Hot Springs in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Redding, Calif., the Reno Police Department said in a news release. Bryan was traveling with her dog Booch, a black-and-white border collie mix, in a red 2004 Subaru Outback.

Bryan's sister, Katana Curven, took to TikTok to spread awareness about her sister’s disappearance and ask for help in finding her.

"Hey TikTok, I need you guys to do your thing, please. My sister is missing, her name is Courtney Bryan," Curven said in the video.

Curven said that her sister was last seen in an Instagram photo posted on Sept. 23, showing her sitting in the waters at the Hunt Hot Springs. She said there have been no calls or texts from her sister’s phone since the photo was taken.

Bryan worked at Patagonia, a company that sells outdoor clothing and gear. The company also took to social media on Wednesday, posting a tweet to ask for help in locating Bryan.

Curven told NBC’s "Dateline" that her sister was supposed to return from her trip on Sept. 27.

"She left her cat here at her apartment, so I know she was planning on coming back," Curven said. "She loved her animals. And her plants. And would never leave them like this."

Curven told the outlet that she decided to spread the news about her sister on TikTok because social media has helped in other missing persons cases and she hoped it could do the same for her sister.

Reno police are leading the investigation and are working with various agencies in Shasta County, Calif., to locate Bryan.