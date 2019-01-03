Missing Colorado woman's child to temporarily remain in grandparent’s custody, judge rules

A judge reportedly decided Thursday that the young daughter of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth, whose presumed dead, will temporarily remain in the custody of her maternal grandparents.

The latest ruling comes as prosecutors mount a case against Patrick Frazee, the 1-year-old’s father.

Earlier this week, Frazee was charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder in the death of Berreth. Authorities have not yet recovered the woman’s body, however, police have said that they believe she is deceased.

Berreth’s parents were first granted temporary custody of the child last week. Thursday’s ruling continued the order and the next hearing on the matter was scheduled for Feb. 7, the outlet said.

Before going any further in the custody case, a court-provided summary said that the involved parties are waiting for discovery in the criminal case against Frazee, who was arrested on Dec. 21 on the suspicion of killing Berreth, his fiancée.

Berreth, a flight instructor, was last seen shopping with her daughter, Kaylee, at a supermarket in Woodland Park, south of Denver, on Thanksgiving Day. Her mother reported her missing Dec. 2.

The grandparents on both sides of the family may arrange visitation of the child between themselves if they want, the judge said.

