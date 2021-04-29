Missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew's 50th birthday approaches

In the week of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew’s 50th birthday, a stone statue and memorial plaque appeared near the scene of where her bicycle was found last year, according to local reports.

The statue once belonged to Morphew’s mother and had later been displayed at the family’s Chaffee County, Colo., home, according to Fox 21 reporter Lauren Scharf. She said it had been placed at the new location by Barry Morphew, the missing woman’s husband, and their children.

Along with the statue, a plaque reads "In memory of a loving mother."

It comes shortly before Morphew would have been missing for a full year.

MISSING COLORADO MOM SUZANNE MORPHEW: WHAT WE KNOW

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation into her disappearance, said the case remained a priority in a November 2020 statement, six months after she vanished.

"Suzanne is missing," Sheriff John Spezze said at the time. "We in law enforcement hope for the best but prepare for the worst. The worst-case scenario is that something unlawful occurred, and as such we go about our investigation ensuring we are working within the rules of law and treating everything we learn as potential evidence for court."

SUZANNE MORPHEW'S COLORADO HOME PUT ON MARKET AS INVESTIGATION INTO DISAPPEARANCE COOLS

She was last seen on Mother’s Day – May 10, 2020, when she left for a bike ride.

Her bike was recovered just a half-mile from the home, but investigators, despite following up on hundreds of tips and spending thousands of hours searching, never uncovered her whereabouts.

Chaffee County community members plan to hold a vigil event Friday at 7 p.m. to mark her birthday and another is planned for May 2 in her home state of Indiana, according to Fox 21.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Morphew’s family did not immediately respond to requests for comment.