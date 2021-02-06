Missing California mother's family sends new message to husband: 'Come and help us find your wife'

The family of missing California woman Maya "May" Millete continued searching for the mother of three and holding rallies to raise awareness about her disappearance Saturday.

Maya has not been heard from since Jan. 7, when she first went missing from her home in Chula Vista, Calif.

A $50,000 REWARD OFFERED IN SEARCH OF 12-YEAR-OLD SWEPT AWAY BY ROGUE WAVE IN CALIFORNIA

Family and friends are holding rallies at three different locations in Chula Vista Saturday to drum up support and continue the search.

"People are reaching out from all over the world who knew her, worked with her in the past, went to college with her," Richard Drouaille, Maya's brother-in-law, told Fox News Saturday. "She touched so many people and it's been shown through the support that we've gotten. It's been a blessing."

Maya's husband, Larry Millete, has not shown up at any of the recent rallies.

"We wish he was out here helping us. Come and help us find your wife," Drouaille said. "Unfortunately that's not happening."

MISSING WEST VIRGINIA WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN WALMART PARKING LOT, POLICE INVESTIGATING

Larry Millete told FOX 5 in the days after his wife went missing that he thought she went away to get some alone time.

"Initially, that’s what I thought," Larry Millete told the local news station last month. "But as the days go by, it’s very unlikely that that’s it, because she wouldn’t be gone this long. I’m still very hopeful that with all this media coverage, she’ll turn up and say, ‘Hey, I’m okay.’"

In recent weeks though, he has retained a lawyer and stopped cooperating with police, FOX 5 reports.

"He does have a lawyer and doesn't want to talk to the family. He's keeping away," Drouaille told Fox News Saturday.

Larry Millete could not be reached for comment Friday or Saturday.

CALIFORNIA COUPLE'S SLAYING IN MEXICO LEADS TO ARREST, AUTHORITIES SAY

Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said at a rally Friday that police "cannot share all the steps in our investigative process because we cannot compromise our investigation," but promised that "her entire crimes and violence team has been working around the clock on this case since day one."

Kennedy also noted the case has struck a chord with her and the Chula Vista Police Department.

"I want you to know that I'm a mother and my children are my world, and I know that May's children meant everything to her," Kennedy said Friday.

Maya has three children that are aged 4, 9, and 11.

"Her kids, they need their mom. Please, help us find my sister. Anyone out there, if you have any information at all, please help me, help us find my sister," Maya's sister, Maricris Drouaillet, said at the rally Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police searched Maya's Chula Vista home on Jan. 23, saying then that interviews with "family, friends, and co-workers have not assisted in locating her."

Her phone is turned off and both her cars are still at her home, according to a GoFundMe that is being used to fund investigative services and search event items.