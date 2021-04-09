Missing California mother's brother-in-law: I've 'lost all faith' in Chula Vista PD, but 'we will not give up'

EXCLUSIVE: Despite multiple bombshell developments this week in the case of a California mother who has been missing for more than three months, her brother-in-law said Thursday that he's "lost all faith" in the local police department to solve this case.

"We were hoping for some positive feedback or something -- and there was no positive input on anything," Richard Drouaillet, Maya Millete's brother-in-law, told Fox News after he and his wife met with police in Chula Vista, near San Diego.

"They just took our information on where we searched. We even asked them some serious questions. We went in there with a few questions of our own, and they couldn't answer anything."

Chula Vista police did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Maya Millete, 39, was last seen at her Chula Vista home by her husband, Larry Millete, on Jan. 7, the same day that she made an appointment with a divorce lawyer for the following week.

Six loud bangs that could be gunshots were captured on a neighbor's surveillance system around 10 p.m. the night that Maya went missing, KFMB-TV of San Diego reported Thursday.

A cluster of five bangs can be heard, followed by a sixth bang about 10 seconds later.

Billy Little, an attorney with the Cold Case Foundation who has been assisting Maya Millete's family in the search and investigation, walked through the Milletes' home on Jan. 11, four days after Maya vanished.

On that day, Larry Millete told Little he had gun residue on his hands because he had been shooting in the past several days, Little told Fox News.

The neighbor who recorded the audio told KFMB that they gave the audio to Chula Vista police the week after Maya went missing.

Fox News previously reported that Maya warned her family just days before she went missing, "If anything happens to me, it would be Larry."

Larry Millete also started suspecting his wife was having an affair last summer and inquired multiple times about hiring someone to kill her alleged boyfriend for $20,000, according to a witness who heard the conversations firsthand and wishes to remain anonymous for their safety.

Chula Vista police Chief Roxana Kennedy said in a statement this week that she wants to "reassure [Maya's] family, and our community that she is not forgotten and that bringing her home safely remains our number one priority."

"We understand and recognize the sense of frustration from May’s [Maya's] family and the community with each passing day. We all want answers," Kennedy said. "Our detectives have been conducting searches, follow-ups and following every tip or lead received."

Police said Wednesday they had interviewed 47 witnesses, requested 12 search warrants, and reviewed more than 40 tips regarding Maya's disappearance.

Despite that, Richard Drouaillet said he and his wife, Maya's sister Maricris, left Thursday's meeting with the police disappointed.

"It's just such a letdown," Richard Drouaillet told Fox News. "It just confirmed that they really don't know what they're doing. I'm sorry, I'm sorry to say it that way. They don't know what the hell to do."

The family and community, however, say they are pushing forward with their search for Maya.

A group called Maya Millete Search Warriors said it plans to form a search party at 8 a.m. Saturday in El Cajon, about 15 miles north of Maya's residence.

The family also will be holding a prayer march and rally at Chula Vista Park on Sunday from 12-3 p.m.

"It's up to the community and the family to work together. We gotta move forward," Richard Drouaillet said. "We won't give up. We will not give up."