Missing California mom: Family's dog gets into cactus during search, but Chula Vista community pitches in

Maya Millete's family has searched endlessly for the missing mother of three ever since she disappeared from her Chula Vista home on Jan. 7.

Richard and Maricris Drouiallet, Maya's brother-in-law and sister, set out on their own search Monday morning in southern California when the family's 3-year-old German Shepherd, Scrappy, got into a cactus.

"He chased a rabbit into a big giant cactus," Richard told Fox News. "It was bad, really bad. We rushed him into an emergency hospital and about six, seven hours later he came out."

Seven hours in a veterinarian's office leads to a tall bill, but in the latest example of how the Chula Vista community has rallied around Maya's family, supporters donated $1,300 for Scrappy's medicine and hydration therapy.

"We've got so much love and support from Chula Vista. It really touches our hearts that people are out there and they care so much," Richard said. "We've just been blessed to have them."

Maya Millete was last seen at her home around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, the same day that she sought advice on divorce attorneys and made an appointment with a lawyer for the following week.

Dozens of supporters showed up for a rally at Chula Vista police headquarters before marching to Chula Vista city hall on Tuesday to raise awareness about Maya's disappearance.

"We will never give up. We will never lose hope. We will bring Maya home," Maricris Douaillet said at the rally. "We will find Maya. We will get answers for her three beautiful children."

Family and friends are now planning a massive search this Saturday. Organizers have been using ATVs, drones, and underwater drones to search land, sea, and air throughout Chula Vista and the surrounding area.

Chula Vista PD announced yesterday that they have executed 23 search warrants, interviewed 56 witnesses, and reviewed more than 55 tips in their investigation.

"I recognize the pain and concern May’s disappearance has brought to her family, friends and the community and I am grateful for the outpouring of support May’s family has received during this difficult time," Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said yesterday in a statement.

As for Scrappy, he's on a lot of medication right now, but Richard said he'll be alright.