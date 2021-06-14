Missing California woman's family angered detectives now asking relatives for help with investigation

The family of a missing San Diego-area woman who vanished in January voiced anger toward detectives who recently asked her friends and relatives to help with the investigation, nearly six months later.

Maricris Drouaillet, the sister of Maya Millete, and her husband, Richard, have left their life in Riverside, Calif., to search for the missing mother of three. Millete was last seen by her family on Jan. 7 at her Chula Vista home., authorities said.

Last week, detectives called Maya's family and friends to come in and help with the investigation, striking cord with Drouaillet.

"It angers us in a way," Maricris Drouaillet told FOX affiliate KSWB, the Fox-affiliated TV station in San Diego, "I just feel… let down. (It's) Frustrating and heartbreaking for us, the family, that they've just now doing that after five, almost six months….they could have done that at the beginning."

Chula Vista investigators have conducted numerous interviews and searches for Millette that includes homes, cars, financial records and electronic devices. Her family conducted another search for her over the weekend.

The location was based off a cell tower ping from her cell phone, KFMB, the CBS-affiliated TV station reported.

Millete argued with her husband, Larry Millete, the day she went missing and had sought advice about divorce attorneys.

"Asking for a friend - Has anyone used or have gone through the services of collaborative practice San Diego for divorce? Looking for insights? Positive/negative aspect?" she wrote to other moms in a Facebook group shortly after noon, just hours before she was last seen.

Millete made an appointment with a divorce lawyer later that day for the following week. She was reported missing by her parents days later.

Larry Millette previously told Fox News the couple had their "up and downs."

Fox News exclusively reported earlier that a member of the missing woman's family issued an eerie warning before her disappearance. "If anything happens to me, it would be Larry," the family member quoted Maya Millete as saying.

