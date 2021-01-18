Missing Arizona woman Jessica Goodwin was found severely dehydrated, police reveal

The 28-year-old Arizona woman who vanished last week "under abnormal circumstances" was in a state of severe dehydration when she was found Sunday, police are now telling Fox News.

Jessica Goodwin of San Tan Valley remains hospitalized as of midday Monday, but her condition is continuing to improve, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

"Detectives are still investigating what led up to her disappearance," a police spokesperson told Fox News in an email.

Goodwin, who was found in critical condition Sunday, previously was last heard from on Jan. 11 when she called out of work and left her dog at home, authorities say.

Her vehicle later was found abandoned with minor damage near a car wash in Queen Creek on Thursday. Despite foul play not being suspected at the time, the sheriff's office on Friday said the "location and manner" in which the vehicle was found was "suspicious in nature."

Investigators said they then traced phone records to an area of land on the Gila River Indian Community in the Phoenix area. Detectives found Goodwin in the area around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday before she was airlifted to a local hospital.

