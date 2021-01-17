Missing Arizona woman, Jessica Goodwin, found alive, in critical condition, officials say

An Arizona woman who vanished last week "under abnormal circumstances," was found alive Sunday, but is in critical condition, authorities say.

Jessica Goodwin, 28, was last heard from on Jan. 11, after she called off work.

Investigators said they traced phone records to an area of land on the Gila River Indian Community in the Phoenix area. Detectives found Goodwin in the area around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday. She was airlifted to a local hospital, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

'I WAS RAPED, BEATEN AND TORTURED:' KIDNAP SURVIVOR OPENS UP ABOUT HOW ONLINE PREDATOR GAINED HER TRUST

"This is the outcome we have all been hoping and praying for. I commend our Detectives and our Search and Rescue team for their commitment and attention to detail," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Goodwin's vehicle was found abandoned with minor damage near a car wash in Queen Creek on Thursday. Despite foul play not being suspected at the time, the sheriff's office on Friday said the "location and manner" in which the vehicle was found was "suspicious in nature."

Friends and family originally became suspicious when they weren't able to reach Goodwin after she failed to show up for work.

2ND PERSON IN CALIFORNIA POSSIBLY SWEPT OUT TO SEA DURING HIGH SURF ADVISORY

"These behaviors, which is why we are so worried because it’s completely unlike her.," said her lifelong friend, Chandler Stork, according to Fox 10 of Phoenix. "If she goes out of town, she brings her dog. She never leaves her dog for longer than a night."

"She never just goes completely contact-less with everyone, and a cell phone off for days," Stork continued. "I mean, now we’re on day four. It’s been off since Tuesday, Monday night. It’s been four nights."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.