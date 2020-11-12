Minnesota Trump supporter accused of attacking elderly couple over Biden sign, police say

A Minnesota man who told police he’s a supporter of President Trump was accused of assaulting an elderly couple with a golf club after spotting them holding a Joe Biden sign at a street corner, according to officials and court papers.

Witnesses called 911 after they saw Mark Anthony Ulsaker, a 50-year-old Lino Lakes resident, allegedly attack the couple Sunday in White Bear Lake and then drive away, according to a criminal complaint.

The victims were reportedly in their late 70s or early 80s.

Witnesses provided police with Ulsaker’s license plate number and investigators went to his home, where he allegedly resisted arrest and swung at an officer, the complaint states. Police used a Taser to get Ulsaker under control so they could take him into custody.

During a police interview, Ulsaker said he got upset when he saw the couple’s Joe Biden sign and admitted that he had kicked over the sign and swung his golf club at them, according to the complaint.

Ulsaker said his golf club broke when it struck the chair the woman was sitting in, and that he then pushed her over, police said in their report. He told officers that the man then came toward him, so he punched the man in the head, the complaint states.

He said that before driving away, he drove his pickup truck over the curb in order to scare the woman, but that he had no intention of running her over, WCCO-TV reported.

If convicted of all counts against him, Ulsaker could face up to 15 years in prison. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney. No phone listing for him was found.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.