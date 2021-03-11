Son catches Minnesota senior home worker sexually assaulting 83-year-old mom on webcam: reports

A Minnesota senior home employee was caught sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman, who has Alzheimer's disease, when her son checked in on her via webcam Monday night, according to reports.

The son said he remotely witnessed 52-year-old Olabamidele Olumide Bewaji caress and undress his mother before sexually assaulting her twice in her room at the Pillars of Mankato Senior Living home, the Mankato Free Press reported, citing a court complaint.

He told investigators that he used a speaker on the camera to demand Bewaji stop, according to the complaint. Bewaji eventually stopped, but the son noted he did so slowly.

Police found the victim partially dressed and said she was confused as to what happened, the paper reported.

Bewaji, who works at the facility, initially denied the sexual assault, the Southern Minnesota News reported, citing the criminal complaint, but he later admitted to the sexual abuse after learning investigators would conduct a search warrant.

Bewaji also told police that he had sex with the woman last month and understood that she was a vulnerable adult, the reports said. He claimed that the octogenarian had initiated the sexual acts.

Bewaji was charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.