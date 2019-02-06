Driver of Minnesota school bus with student aboard is shot in apparent road-rage incident, cops say

A Minnesota school bus driver ferrying an elementary school student was shot Tuesday in an apparent road-rage incident stemming from a traffic accident, police said.

The suspected gunman, later identified as Kenneth W. Lilly, 31, was arrested soon after the shooting was reported and is expected to be charged with second-degree assault.

Minneapolis police said they received several 911 calls indicating a person was standing outside a vehicle and pointing a gun at a school bus on Interstate 35W, just south of downtown Minneapolis. The reports said at least one shot was fired.

“Preliminary investigation is that there was a motor vehicle crash that occurred, and an altercation or dispute of some sort happened resulting in gunfire,” police spokesman John Elder told the Star Tribune.

He called the incident, which took place sometime after 2 p.m., “mind-numbing.”

State Patrol officers reportedly swooped in within a minute of the first 911 calls and made the arrest. A gun – believed to be a semiautomatic weapon – was taken from the suspect, the Tribune reported.

The newspaper reported an image from a Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera showed one State Patrol trooper pointing a gun at a person who was standing near an open door of a black sedan.

Elder said the school bus driver, who was not identified, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. He said the driver was “alert and conscious” and working with investigators.

Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed one of its students was on the bus at the time of the incident and was unharmed.

Elder said the elementary school student was seated in the back of the bus and had been reunited with family.