Minnesota police officer’s shooting death on Indian reservation prompts FBI probe: report

A tribal police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty on an Indian reservation in Minnesota on Tuesday morning – prompting an FBI investigation, according to a report.

The victim was identified as Officer Ryan Bialke, 37, of the Red Lake Police Department, FOX 9 of Minneapolis reported.

According to the station, Red Lake police had responded to the Red Lake Indian Reservation on a report of a potentially suicidal male at a residence.

When officers arrived, a suspect fired at them, striking Bialke, the report said. The officer later died at a hospital, the Bemidji Pioneer newspaper reported.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was ultimately taken into custody, according to FOX 9.

He had fled into a wooded area after shooting the officer, authorities told the Pioneer.

Further details about the suspect’s alleged actions or possible motivation were not immediately available.

The suspect is expected to face federal charges in the coming days in connection with the officer’s death, WCCO-TV of Minneapolis reported.

Bialke was a six-year veteran of the department and leaves behind a wife and four children, the newspaper reported.

All non-essential tribal activity at the reservation was halted Tuesday in response to the officer’s death, the station reported, and tribal offices and businesses were directed to lower flags to half-staff.

"It is with heavy hearts to announce that the Red Lake Nation lost a police officer this morning," the Red Lake Tribal Council wrote in a statement, according to FOX 9.

The Red Lake reservation is located in northern Minnesota, about 275 miles north of the Twin Cities area.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).