Minnesota police: Missing mom and four children could be with father despite no contact order

Minnesota police are concerned about the whereabouts of a mother and her four children who disappeared recently, saying that they could be with the father, who has a restraining order that restricts him from seeing his family.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday evening that Robert and Erika Herrington are missing with their four children: 8-year-old Landon, 8-year-old Carter, 3-year-old Briella, and 2-year-old Delilah.

Authorities believe they may be traveling in a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata with a black top.

The sheriff's office noted that Robert Herrington has a history of domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to domestic assault for pinning his wife to the ground and threatening her with a knife in 2019, KARE reports.

Last month, Robert Herrington was charged with assault and violating the Domestic Assault No Contact Order that prevents him from seeing his wife and children, according to jail records. He was booked into the Stearns County jail on Aug. 8 after being found in a storage unit with his family and released on Aug. 23.

"Due to a past history of domestic abuse this is not a safe environment for the children to be in," the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday. "Because of these circumstances, Stearns County and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office are looking to locate the family to assess their current situation and possibly take appropriate action."

The sheriff's office noted that while they are concerned about the family's whereabouts, they "do not currently have information that would prompt our office to request an Amber Alert be issued."

Anyone with information about the family's whereabouts can submit a tip to the sheriff's office at 320-251-4240.