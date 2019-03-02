Minnesota police called for welfare check on man that turns out to be cutout of MyPillow CEO

Minnesota police revealed they received a troubling call asking them to check on the welfare of a man standing outside hugging a pillow -- only to find it was a cutout of MyPillowCEO Mike Lindell.

The Jordan Police Department said officers were called to check on the welfare of an adult male who was wearing no coat outside in the cold and hugging a pillow. Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a cardboard cutout that looked pretty realistic.

“Those cardboard cutouts sure can look real from a distance and the caller certainly was not wanting to get too close thinking who is this deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow; always better to call the police,” police said.

Word of the humorous call even reached the CEO and founder of MyPillow himself who tweeted out an article about it with a laughing emoji.

The call comes as Minnesota experiences extremely cold temperatures and low wind chills due to the arctic air mass.

Lindell himself spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Thursday, telling the crowd in Oxon Hill, Maryland, that a decade ago he was enmeshed in an addiction to crack cocaine and alcohol.

"On January 16, 2009, God freed me from [the addictions] and started me on a path to a restored heart. Praise Jesus," Lindell said.