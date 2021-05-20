Minnesota police arrest husband of Heidi Firkus in her 2010 homicide

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with the 2010 cold case murder of his wife in St. Paul, Minnesota, authorities said.

Nicholas James Firkus, 38, was arrested more than a decade after he told authorities that an intruder had broken into their home and shot his wife, Heidi Firkus, 25, during a struggle, according to reports.

The St. Paul Police Department SWAT team took Nicholas Firkus into custody on an arrest warrant around 5 a.m. at his home in Mounds View, about 15 miles north of Minneapolis, police said. He was interviewed and booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder, according to the department.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to charges against Firkus. Prior to Wednesday, no one had been arrested in the killing, however, police said they never stopped investigating the case.

Heidi Firkus was shot and killed in their home in the early morning hours on April 25, 2010, FOX 9 of Minneapolis reported. Nicholas Firkus, who was 27 at the time, told police he grabbed his shotgun after someone broke into the home around 6:30 a.m. Firkus said he struggled with the intruder and the gun went off, hitting his wife in the back.

Nicholas Firkus added that he was also shot in his thigh and groin and was treated at an area hospital for his injuries, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Friends and family of Heidi Firkus learned the day after the shooting that she and Nicholas Firkus were about to be evicted from their home due to foreclosure, according to the paper. Police reported that nothing was packed in the home.

The family of Heidi Firkus issued a statement Wednesday following the husband's arrest, according to FOX 9.

"We're extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point. And also for everyone who has prayed and stood beside us all these years," the statement read. "We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can't have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth. God is honored by truth. Heidi's life and memory is further honored by truth."