Minnesota
Published

Minnesota pilot rescued after plane gets entangled in power lines, dangles in mid-air

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A pilot was rescued Saturday after his small-engine plane became entangled in high-voltage power lines in Minnesota, officials said.

Thomas Koskovich, 65, was flying his Piper Cub south when he became trapped in the wires in Scott County around 4 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said they received a 911 call about a plane dangling upside-down in the air in Louisville Township.

Thomas Koskovich, 65, was safely rescued Saturday after his Piper Cub single-engine plane became entangled in power lines in Louisville Township, Minnesota. (Scott County Sheriff's Office)

Power to the wires was shut off, and rescuers near Shakopee worked to free the pilot, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Koskovich, who was the sole occupant of the plane, was not injured in the accident.

“This incident could have been much worse,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries.”

Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said the "incident could have been much worse," and noted he's grateful Koskovich didn't sustain any injuries. (Scott County Sheriff's Office)

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

