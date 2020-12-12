Minnesota officer, suspect wounded in shootout after domestic disturbance call

A Minnesota officer responding to a domestic disturbance call was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a man who was also shot, authorities said Saturday.

Doctors treated the officer, who was with the Brooklyn Park Police Department, for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. He was in stable condition, according to reports

The incident began around 10 p.m. Friday when the man showed up at the home of a woman and she called 911.

The woman had an order of protection against him, police said.

“Officers initiated contact with the suspect who was parked at the caller’s home,” police said. “The suspect and two officers exchanged gunfire. One officer was shot, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.”

Officers apprehended the man and found that he had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the man was shot in the arm.

The paper also quoted a county sheriff as saying that another sheriff told him that the wounded officer was “in good spirits.”