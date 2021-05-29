Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota
Published

Minnesota 'neighbor from hell' facing stalking charges; couple trying to move away: report

In the latest case, Lori Christensen is accused of stalking neighbors in White Bear Township, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Minnesota woman who acquired the nickname "Neighbor from Hell" after confrontations that made headlines a decade ago is back in the news.

Lori Christensen, 58, of White Bear Township, was recently charged by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office with two counts of stalking, FOX 9 of Minneapolis reported, adding that if she is convicted, it would be her third violation in a decade.

And the couple making the latest claims against her allege that her behavior is hurting their efforts to sell their house and move away from her, the station reported.

Christensen first made news in 2011, in neighboring White Bear Lake, when she was accused of harassing a couple who ultimately left the neighborhood. The following year, a judge sentenced Christensen to 90 days in jail, FOX 9 reported.

ARIZONA 11-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH ARSON, OTHER FELONIES IN GOLF COURSE BRUSHFIRE

In the latest case, Christensen is accused of stalking neighbors in White Bear Township, to which Christensen had moved.

The couple, who have not been identified, claim their trouble with Christensen began in 2016. They say she began videotaping them and posted a "No Trespassing" sign to face their yard.

They also claim Christensen set up a mannequin to appear to peer into their backyard and she allegedly severed the couple’s television cable, FOX 9 reported.

The latest alleged targets of Christensen claim they placed their home up for sale last month – but have had trouble selling it because Christensen has allegedly been harassing prospective buyers and real estate agents as they come to look at the home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Get the f--- out of my neighborhood!" Christensen has allegedly yelled, one real estate agent told FOX 9.

Another real estate agent told the station that Christensen told prospective buyers that the couple selling the home were drug abusers.

"Crazy neighbor lady was the biggest factor" in why the home wasn’t selling, the agent told FOX 9. "Scared my buyers away as she’d been too high-maintenance for my buyer’s family."

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money