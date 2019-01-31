Minnesota man cited for leaving dog chained outside in freezing cold

A Minnesota man was cited for allegedly leaving his pet dog outside as below zero temperatures have raided the Midwest.

Dang Xiong, 29, left his dog outside in Brooklyn Center on Tuesday when temperatures hit minus 9 degrees, Fox affiliate KMSP-TV reported.

POLAR VORTEX AND PETS: 5 WAYS TO KEEP YOUR DOG OR CAT SAFE IN DANGEROUSLY COLD WEATHER

Xiong's dog was reportedly found by officers chained up outside around 3 p.m. Responding officers said they found vomit near the dog, who had access to minimal food and water.

The dog owner was cited with inhumanely, unnecessarily, cruelly beating, injuring or abusing an animal, and his dog was seized by authorities.

At least nine deaths have so far been linked to the polar vortex, which brought Arctic temperatures to the Midwestern U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pets, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), should be brought indoors in cold weather conditions.

"Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside," the ASPCA reminds pet owners on its website. "If left outdoors, pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, stolen, injured or killed."

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.