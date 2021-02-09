Shooting at Minnesota health clinic leaves multiple people injured, reports say

Multiple people reportedly are injured Tuesday following a shooting at a health care clinic outside of Minneapolis.

The Buffalo Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the shooting happened at an Allina Health Clinic in the city, but did not reveal details about the number of victims or the extent of their injuries.

However, up to five people are said to be injured and a male suspect is in custody, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported, citing emergency dispatchers.

The newspaper, citing dispatchers, also reported that a bomb went off inside the facility as well about a half-hour after the shooting -- forcing first responders to set up their staging area further away from the health clinic. That report could not be independently confirmed.

Dispatchers say the event unfolded around 11 a.m. local time, according to Fox9.

