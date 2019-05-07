Minnesota dad charged after allegedly leaving son, 4, inside car during work shift: report

Authorities say a 4-year-old Minnesota boy died Saturday after his father left him in a hot SUV for hours while he worked.

The father, 26-year-old Kristopher Taylor of Apple Valley, is charged with second-degree manslaughter. He allegedly told police that he had no one to watch his son. According to the complaint, Taylor told police he left the window open a crack and gave the boy a hand-held video game.

NYC MOM WHOSE DAUGHTER WAS BURNED TO DEATH IN CAR SAYS SHE FAUGHT FATHER'S VISITATION RIGHTS

The boy died Saturday in St. Paul. Authorities say Taylor left the child in the vehicle for hours while he worked the Grillfest event at CHS Field. Taylor returned to the SUV at about 5:15 p.m. to find the boy was stiff and showing signs of decomposition.

KFGO reported that he first allegedly told police that he left the boy in the car for about 2 1/2 hours, but later reportedly admitted that he left the boy at 11:30 a.m. and returned at 5:15 p.m.

The temperature reached 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and the criminal complaint says the boy was in the sun. A meteorologist said even though it was in the 70s outside, the inside of a car could reach 130 degrees in direct sunlight.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He reportedly rushed the boy to the hospital while holding his hand, frantically seeking medical help, KSTP reported. The boy was pronounced dead on arrival.

It isn't clear whether Taylor has an attorney to comment on his behalf.