Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Minnesota
Published

Minnesota couple who wore Nazi flag face covering told not to return: report

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Minnesota couple that was seen in a video on social media wearing a Nazi swastika flag on Saturday inside a Walmart was told not to return to the store for at least a year, reports said.

“What happened today at our store in Marshall, MN is unacceptable,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Fox 6 Now. “We strive to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business.”

Walmart gives employees COVID-19 bonusesVideo

The report said that the couple was banned from all Walmart stores for at least a year.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman in the video said that she was wearing the mask to warn Americans about socialism. She was confronted in the store by other shoppers who called the move “sick.”

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Trending in US