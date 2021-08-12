Minnesota 3-year-old dies after being left in car during 'extreme heat'

A Minnesota boy died and his twin brother was taken to the hospital after police found them suffering from extreme heat in a car.

The 3-year-old twin boys went missing in Hibbing around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The boys were in the care of their father at the time they were reported missing, Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said.

A citizen found the boys about an hour and a half later in the father’s truck near their home, and the person contacted police.

Police said they "broke out the window to gain access to the boys."

Police found both boys unresponsive and "in medical distress due to the extreme heat inside the vehicle."

Emergency health personnel airlifted one of the boys to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, police said. He later died, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy, FOX 23 News reported.

The other boy was released from Duluth hospital.

The police filed possible charges against the father of the boys with the Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.

The incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

The Hibbing police worked with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Chisholm police, Minnesota State Patrol and Hibbing Fire Department to locate the boys.