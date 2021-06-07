Minnesota 14-year-old killed in shooting at graduation party, ‘Help me’

Authorities in Minnesota are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy who was attending a graduation party with his older brother on Saturday night, a report said.

Fox 9 reported that the victim was identified as Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl. The shooting in the town of Woodbury occurred at about 10:46 p.m., and police received frantic calls, including one person who said, "Help me."

Trisha Ekdahl, the teen’s mother, told the station that her son was leaving the party and his car was shot up. He told his brother "I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe," she said. A report said that his father rushed him to a nearby hospital.

The report, citing family, said Demaris called his mother about leaving the party after three men pulled a gun on his 16-year-old brother. KARE reported that witnesses told police that a white SUV was involved.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's a good kid. He didn't deserve it. He wasn't in the streets. He wasn't a gang member. He didn't do nothing wrong. Nothing," Ekdahl told KARE.