Minneapolis devastation seen in photos after third day of Floyd protests
Photos from the third day of protests in Minneapolis, Minn.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-one.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A member of the Minnesota National Guard stands guard by the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Friday, May 29, 2020. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he asked the Minnesota National Guard to be responsible for the safety of the State Capitol.Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-one.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Minneapolis residents awoke Friday, May 29, 2020, to assess the damage after a second night rioters ignited fires and looted stores all over the city, as peaceful protests turned increasingly violent in the aftermath the death of George Floyd during an arrest. Buildings on Lake Street were still burning Friday morning in Minneapolis.Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police and national guard troops stand guard on May 29, 2020. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd's death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated.Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Minnesota National Guard soldier patrols a street on May 29, 2020. Five hundred National Guard soldiers and airmen have been deployed in Minnesota and St. Paul after three nights of violent protests over the police killing of a black man, the force said Friday. "Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people's right to peacefully demonstrate," said Major General Jon Jensen of the Minnesota National Guard.Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Minnesota National Guard soldiers rests on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis.Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Hundreds of volunteers showed up to clean along University Avenue, organized by Hamline Midway Coalition, Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Min., following a night of unrest.Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Minnesota National Guard soldiers patrol a street on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis.Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members of the national guard help to secure a perimeter as demonstrators continue to protest the death of George Floyd.Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1State Patrol Police officers block a road on the fourth day of protest.Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Hundreds of volunteers showed up to clean along University Avenue, organized by Hamline Midway Coalition, Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul.Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-znone2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1St. Paul firefighters continued to battle the fires along University Avenue, Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul.Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-znone2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-gett6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Minnesota National Guard soldiers patrol a street on May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis.Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-gett6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A person dressed as Spiderman sweeps the sidewalk as residents help to clean up following a night of rioting sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis.Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone-getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members of the Minnesota National Guard stand guard by the State Capitol in St. Paul. Friday, May 29, 2020. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that he asked the Minnesota National Guard to be responsible for the safety of the State Capitol.Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-war-zone4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 13