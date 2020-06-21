Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Minneapolis shooting spree leaves at least 1 dead, 11 wounded, police say

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
One man was killed and 11 people were wounded early Sunday when gunfire erupted in a Minneapolis business district, police said.

The shooting occurred around the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue, not far from Bde Maka Ska, the largest lake in the city’s Chain of Lakes.

“12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult male died and 11 have no –life-threatening wounds,” the city’s police department posted on Twitter.

There was no indication that a suspect or suspects had been arrested, and no details on what may have sparked the shooting.

The shooting continued along the length of a block, with windows of local businesses being shot out, a Minneapolis Star-Tribune reporter posted on Twitter.

Police warned residents to stay away from the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

